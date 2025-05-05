Woman’s body stuffed in trolley bag found on roadside in Gurugram

A woman’s body, drenched in blood and stuffed in a black trolley bag, was found on the roadside near Shiv Nadar School, the police said on Sunday. Officials said the body, with deep head injuries, had not been identified yet.

The Gurugram police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who identifies the body. An FIR has been registered regarding murder and the police are searching CCTV footage of nearby areas.

The body had been kept in the mortuary, they added. A senior police official said the deceased was nearly 30-35 years old. The crime scene on the Faridabad road was inspected by the police’s scene-of-crime, fingerprint and dog squad teams.

In the preliminary investigation, it is found that the body had been brought from some other place and dumped here, he added. “The deceased is wearing a green top and green jeans and wearing a bangle in her right hand. A picture is tattooed on the wrist of her right hand and she has a bracelet in her left hand. No. 8 is tattooed on the thumb of her left hand and a little below the left shoulder ‘Maa’ is tattooed in black and red colour,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram police.

“We are making every possible effort to identify the deceased and a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for anyone who identifies the deceased. The name of the informer will be kept confidential,” the spokesperson said.