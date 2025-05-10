Woman’s body taken out of grave 11 months after death on HC order

Eleven months after the death of a mother of five children in Rupaheri village of Nuh district, the body of the deceased was exhumed from her grave for the post-mortem examination on following a Punjab and Haryana High Court order.

The grave was dug in the presence of the Punhana police and doctors, and the body was sent to Nalhar Hospital for the post-mortem examination. The woman, who died on June 9 last year, was identified as Ashuna of Nangla Jamalgarh village.

After her death, her parents alleged they had lodged a complaint at the Punhana police station but the police did not conduct the post-mortem examination due to political pressure. Following this, villagers convinced her father and buried the body in Nangla Jamalgarh village.

Fifteen days after her death, her husband, Razak, absconded with his sister-in-law. The relatives of the deceased had also registered a case against him and after the case was registered, Razak got married to his sister-in-law.

Following this, the victim’s family moved court and an FIR was registered on the court’s order. Now, after 11 months, the High Court issued an order to dig a grave for the woman’s the post-mortem examination.

“As per the court’s order, the woman’s body was taken out of the grave on Thursday. A post-mortem examination will be conducted by the board of doctors. Action will be taken according to whatever facts come out in the report,” said Krishna Kumar, a spokesperson for the Nuh police.