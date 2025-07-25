Woman’s mutilated body parts found in Rohtak

Advertisement
Mutilated and semi-burnt body parts of a woman were found near a railway track here late on Thursday evening. A local youth informed the police.
Officials of the local units of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) rushed to the spot. The deceased has not been identified, but preliminary investigation suggests that she has been murdered.
