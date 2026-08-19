The alleged sexual assault of a 57-year-old woman inside the CT-scan centre of Panipat District Civil Hospital, followed by her death at PGI Rohtak, has raised serious questions over patient safety, supervision and the functioning of outsourced diagnostic services at government hospitals.

Advertisement

The Civil Surgeon has constituted a committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify any administrative or procedural lapses at the CT-scan and MRI services at the District Civil Hospital under a public-private partnership arrangement.

Advertisement

However, the report of the committee is yet to come, but as per the sources, there were several lapses in the functioning of the outsourced CT and MRI services, including no woman employee was accompanying the victim during her CT scan and a guard had performed scanning on victim even after there was a technician, sources claimed.

Advertisement

“No female employee was with the victim. There were two people, including one technician at the centre and a guard, but a guard entered the console room and performed a CT scan. The technician was there, but the CT scan was performed by the guard. This is a violation of norms. We are going to write to our higher authorities,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon Panipat, Dr Vijay Malik has issued two notices to agency looking after the CT scan and MRI centre at the hospital to ensure no such incidents would happen in future and why there were lapses, including presence and role of a guard inside the CT console room.

Advertisement

The alleged involvement of a non-technical employee in conducting a diagnostic procedure has raised questions not only about the conduct of the person, but also about the supervision and internal controls of the private agency operating the facility.

“I have constituted a team to find out the lapses. The investigation is underway, and action will be taken as per the law. I have issued two notices to the private agency looking after the CT and MRI services to ensure that no such incidents happen and to ensure the safety of patients. The report of the committee, as well as the reply from the agency, will be sent to the higher authorities for further action,” said Dr Malik.

The victim in her complaint to the police alleged that she was suffering from heart and several other ailments. After she experienced pain, her family members brought her to Civil Hospital on August 16 late evening where the doctor advised X-ray and CT scan. She alleged that her family members were outside the CT scan room and the accused allegedly, who was an employee of the private company operating CT scan and MRI services, touched her private parts and bit on her lips. She further alleged that the accused threatened her with dire consequences for informing the family members about the incident.

Later, she informed her family members about the incident, following which the police were called and a case was registered at the City police station in the wee hours of August 17 under Sections 64 (1) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police initiated an investigation into the allegations after arresting the accused. However, the victim died at PGI Rohtak on August 18.