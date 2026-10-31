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Home / Haryana / Women among 3 held for honey-trap attempt

Women among 3 held for honey-trap attempt

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Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 01:56 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested a woman, along with her two male accomplices, in a case of a honey trap involving a prominent local resident.

The woman had lodged a complaint of rape against the resident at the local women’s police station.

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Later, the woman and her two male accomplices allegedly demanded Rs 1.05 crore to withdraw the complaint. On being refused the said amount, they asked for Rs 75 lakh and then scaled down their demand to Rs 50 lakh.

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The younger brother of the honey-trap target recorded the conversation and handed it over to the police along with a counter-complaint.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered an FIR under Sections 308(6) and 61 of the BNS, 2023, against the woman and her two male accomplices.

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Following that, the woman and her two male accomplices were arrested and produced before a local court, which sent them to jail under judicial custody.

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