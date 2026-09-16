Women block Bahadurgarh road in Jhajjar city over contaminated water supply

Women of Pujawa Colony near Mata Gate blocked the Bahadurgarh road for nearly an hour on Wednesday, protesting against the supply of contaminated water in the locality for the past several days. They lifted the blockade after officials assured them that the problem would be resolved. The residents also alleged that they had been forced to purchase water to meet their daily requirements.

“Sewage-contaminated water has been reaching our colony through the drinking water pipeline for several days. We have repeatedly approached the Public Health authorities, but no effective solution has been found. We were left with no option but to block the road to draw the attention of senior officials to our plight,” said Santra, one of the protesters.

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Another protester alleged that leakages at several points in the water supply pipeline were allowing sewage to mix with the drinking water. “Since potable water is essential, residents are either dependent on groundwater, fetching water from nearby areas, or purchasing it from the market. Many residents are paying around Rs 700 per tanker to meet their requirements. Public Health officials have repeatedly assured us that the problem would be resolved, but the issue has persisted,” she said.

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During the protest, the women also stopped a school bus carrying children, though they later allowed it to pass. The blockade led to a long queue of vehicles, inconveniencing commuters. Some protesters were also seen arguing with passers-by.

“We agree that the residents’ grievances should be addressed on priority, but they cannot be allowed to inconvenience others by blocking the road and preventing people from passing. Instead of disrupting traffic, the protesters should have approached senior authorities with their grievance,” said Rajesh, a motorist who was caught in the traffic blockade.

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On receiving information about the blockade, the police and Public Health officials reached the spot and held talks with the protesters. Following assurances from the authorities, the women ended the protest, allowing traffic movement to resume.

Harish Sharma, Junior Engineer, Public Health, said officials had been identifying leakages in the pipeline for the past few days. “We have now replaced the entire pipeline to ensure that residents get clean water,” he said.