Women faculty members organise plantation drive on Central University of Haryana campus

As part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, women faculty members of the Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh, organised a special tree plantation drive on the university campus.

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Saplings of rare species, including Rudraksha, Parijat, Harshringar and White Peepal were planted during the campaign.

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Professor Sunita Srivastava of the Department of Physics inaugurated the plantation drive by planting Rudraksha and Parijat saplings.

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"There is a need to increase the forest cover in southern Haryana. Every citizen has a responsibility to plant as many trees as possible in vacant spaces and public places, and also ensure their proper care to maintain ecological balance," she stated.

Prof Surendra Singh of the Department of Microbiology briefed the women faculty members about various species of plants available at the university’s nursery. He lamented that rapid industrialisation and vehicular emissions are adversely affecting the environment.

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Prof Vinod Kumar of the Department of Chemistry informed that several tree species, including Jaal and Kendu, are on the verge of extinction in the southern Haryana region, which is a matter of serious concern.

He emphasized that conservation of local and rare species, along with extensive tree plantation, is essential for preserving biodiversity.

This was the first tree plantation drive organised collectively by the women faculty members at the university, with enthusiastic participation from women faculty representing different teaching departments.

Prof Sushila Soria, Prof Suman Yadav, Prof Vidyulata Peddireddy, Dr Anita Kumari, Dr Suman Rani, Dr Neha Bishnoi and Dr Manisha Pandey participated in the campaign.

The CUH Vice-Chancellor, Prof Tankeshwar Kumar, and the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof Pawan Kumar Sharma, congratulated the faculty members on the initiative and appreciated their efforts towards environmental conservation.

Adjunct Professor Dr Rakesh Bhardwaj of the Department of Chemistry contributed to the campaign by providing the saplings planted during the drive.