Women outnumber men on list of new voters in Faridabad segment

Faridabad, March 20
The Faridabad Parliamentary segment has witnessed an increase of 16.87 per cent in the number of women voters in the past five years. During the same time, the surge in the number of male voters was around 15 per cent.
According to the Election Commission, as many as 1,56,228 new women voters have been added to the voters’ list since 2019, taking the total number to 10,84,929 in the parliamentary constituency.
A total of 1,72,936 new male voters have been registered in the constituency. The total number of male voters was 11,16,673 in 2019. Now, the total number of male voters has reached 12,89,609, which is around 15 per cent more as compared to the 2019 numbers.
The parliamentary constituency witnessed the overall growth of 15.41 per cent in the voter percentage. The Faridabad Parliamentary segment comprises Faridabad, Palwal districts.
The Lok Sabha constituency consists of 9 Assembly segments —Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad NIT, Badkhal, Tigaon and Prithla are in Faridabad district, while Palwal, Hodal and Hathin are a part of Palwal district. At present, the total number of voters in the Lok Sabha constituency is over 23 lakh.
With more than 3 lakh new voters being added to this Lok Sabha constituency in the past five years, the highest growth has been recorded in the Tigaon Assembly segment, where 57,143 new voters were registered. The Hodal Assembly segment in Palwal district witnessed 14,666 new voters during the same period. The Assembly segments of Faridabad NIT and Badkhal witnessed an increase by 48,605 and 47,351 new voters, respectively. The number of Transgender voters is 80 in the Lok Sabha segment.
Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Prithla and Palwal have recorded a higher surge in number of women voters as compared to male voters. The number of new female voters added to the Palwal Assembly segment has been 18,283 as compared to 16,003 new male voters. Prithla saw 16,938 new women voters against 16,027 new male voters.
In Ballabhgarh, the number of new women voters was 16,008, while Faridabad witnessed 9,175 new women voters, surpassing their male counterparts as far as surge is concerned in the past five years.
Officials said urban background and higher literacy levels were reported to be the main cause behind this pattern. They also attribute the improvement of child gender ratio in the region over the years to the figures.
