Women panel chief to visit Rohtak on August 25; review meeting scheduled

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar will visit Rohtak on August 25, during which she will hold a public hearing and a review meeting with senior administrative and police officials, besides interacting with women beneficiaries and members of self-help groups.

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In view of her visit, the district administration has directed local officials to prepare and thoroughly verify departmental data, reports and presentations to be placed before the NCW chairperson in advance. The information will be consolidated to ensure that updated and factual details are presented during the review meeting.

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All departments concerned have been instructed to complete arrangements for the visit within the stipulated time. The SDM, Sampla, has been appointed the overall nodal officer and will coordinate with all departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the programmes.

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ADC Narendra Kumar said the administration aims to use the visit to ensure effective grievance redressal, direct interaction with women beneficiaries and meaningful discussion on issues related to women’s empowerment. The visit will also include a ‘She Serves Defence’ programme aimed at encouraging girl students to consider careers in the defence services.

As per the schedule issued by the district administration, the ‘She Serves Defence’ programme will be held from 10.30 am to 11.30 am at the DRDA Hall. Girl students will participate in the programme and be encouraged to explore opportunities in the defence services.

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A public hearing will follow from 12 noon to 1.30 pm at the DRDA Conference Hall. Complaints received through designated channels, as well as walk-in complaints, will be taken up during the session. Kumar directed officials to ensure the presence of concerned officers so that complaints brought directly by women could be examined and necessary action initiated promptly.

From 2 pm to 3.30 pm, Rahatkar will hold a review meeting with senior district administrative and police officers. Officials will brief her on issues related to women, the action taken on various complaints, and matters concerning their welfare.

An interaction with women beneficiaries and self-help groups has been scheduled from 4 pm to 5 pm. At least 50 women beneficiaries of various Central and state government schemes will participate in the programme. Women associated with different self-help groups will also attend the interaction.

A meeting with local women representatives will be held from 5 pm onwards, where issues concerning women and their empowerment will be discussed.