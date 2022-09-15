Women panel seeks report over teacher's suicide in Meham

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 14

The Haryana State Commission for Women has asked the Rohtak SP to submit within five days the final investigation report into the case of suicide by a teacher at Government Polytechnic, Meham.

In a communique, the commission has pointed out that the report was sought on August 1, but it is still awaited.

Meham polytechnic teacher Pardeep Sigar (28) reportedly ended his life by consuming poison on June 13. His family members alleged he took the extreme step due to harassment by some of his colleagues.

The police registered an FIR following a complaint filed by Pardeep’s father Jaiveer. An SIT was constituted to probe the matter.

Pardeep’s wife Monika had also approached the women commission, urging it to intervene in the matter.