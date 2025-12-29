Women police stations emerge safe spaces for counselling of victims

The women police station in Ambala City near the busy district court complex is providing much-needed counselling and assistance to the women who prefer the women police officials to deal with their complaints. Most of the complaints coming at the police station are related to domestic violence.

During a visit to the police station, as the all-women police station completes 10 years, the women who had arrived with their relatives were seen sharing their grievances and concerns with the staff. Besides guiding the women on how to write a complaint and request letters, to informing them about their legal rights, women officers were seen giving a patient hearing to the women complainants. For the convenience of the women complainants, two women police stations (in Ambala and in Naraingarh) are being run in Ambala district.

SHO Satwinder Kaur said the majority of the cases they receive were related to domestic violence and property disputes. “It has been observed that minor disputes, lack of patience and understanding are the reasons behind most of the complaints. Counselling is provided through the ADR centre and efforts are made to resolve their issues amicably, and in case the counselling doesn’t yield any result, and cases are referred back to the police station, legal action is taken accordingly”, she said.

The police station has seven investigating officers (IOs) to handle the complaints. The teams also go for patrolling and challaning duties for traffic violations and also for the awareness camps at the educational institutions.

Though the staff seemed to be satisfied with the available strength, they feel that appointment of a couple of more IOs will help in better functioning as the available IOs also need to go to courts, law and order duties and join courses. There are also some furniture requirements to better accommodate the complainants.

Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said the women police stations were started with the aim to provide a hesitation-free environment to the women complainants where they could share all the details with the women officers. The complainants can also approach the other police stations but sometime the complainants are not comfortable in sharing the details in the presence of male officers. It is also expected that the women officers will listen to the complaints with empathy. Protection officers are also deputed at the women police stations to deal with domestic violence cases.

“In nearly 85 per cent of the cases, challans are filed in the courts within 60 days as per the law. It has been observed that sometimes disputes come up between the newly-married couples over petty issues and cases start coming up within a few months of marriage. After a complaint is received, counselling is done by the staff and efforts are made to resolve their disputes amicably to save their marriage,” he added.

As per the data shared by the police, from January 2024 to November 2025, nearly 950 complaints were received at the Naraingarh Women Police Station, of which 570 complaints were resolved through counseling, while during the same period, nearly 1,840 complaints were received at the Ambala City station of which 1,342 complaints were resolved through counseling.

About the infrastructure, the SP said that since the police stations were newly-constructed, they had the required infrastructure, and that further efforts would made to provide all the required facilities to the staff.