Women SHGs roped in to plant 80,000 saplings in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 31

In a bid to save the environment and increase green cover, the district administration has roped in members of women self-help groups of the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission to plant saplings of various fruits and medicinal varieties in different villages.

Karnal Zila Parishad has set a target to plant 80,000 saplings around ponds, identified under the Amrit Sarovar scheme, on the premises of government schools, crematoriums and stadiums, and along the roadside. So far, 58,000 saplings have been planted by members of self-help groups.

“Fruit saplings and medicinal varieties are being provided by the Forest Department, and with the help of the MGNREGA and village sarpanches, these plants are being delivered to the members,” said Gaurav Kumar, CEO, Karnal Zila Parishad. This campaign will continue till August 15, he added.

A total of 56,000 women are associated with self-help groups in the district. Of them, over 40,000 are contributing to the cause of environment by planting saplings in their villages, said Kumar.

Members of women self-help groups who will take care of these plants will in return get fruits from trees. Besides, their efforts would be acknowledged at the district level, he added.

Out of 80,000 plants, 10,000 are being planted in every block — Assandh, Gharaunda, Indri, Karnal, Kunjpura, Munak and Nilokheri — while 5,000 plants each would be planted in the Chirao and Nissing blocks, said Kumar.

“Our aim is to ensure the survival of maximum plants so we got the geo-tagging done of all the villages where plantations would be carried out. Our team members will also monitor the survival of these plants,” said the CEO.

Oxy-vans (oxygen forest) that have developed in two years would also be revived under this project in all the blocks, he added.

Besides, from August 1 to 7, a special campaign “Swachh Harit Panchayat Abhiyan” will be organised in all the gram panchayats, under which various programmes will be carried out. On August 1, gram sabha meetings will be organised at the village level, while plastic waste collection programmes will be conducted on August 2. On the last day, “Ek Ped Vishwas Ka” campaign will be organised, under which gram panchayats will plant saplings in their villages, said Kumar, adding that they are planning to plant at least 10,000 plants on August 7.

Under “Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav”, “Meri Mati Mera Desh” campaign will also be organised from August 9 to 15, under which a vatika of 75 plants will be developed in all villages to pay tribute to our martyrs and freedom fighters.

#Environment #Karnal