Women voters make their presence felt in Karnal Lok Sabha elections

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 28

Women voters in the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency exhibited enthusiasm in casting their votes, with 62.15 per cent of the registered women voters exercising their franchise in the elections. However, their participation was slightly below men voters at 65.16 per cent.

The Karnal Lok Sabha constituency, which comprises nine Assembly segments across Karnal and Panipat districts, saw good contribution of women voters in the Lok Sabha elections on May 25.

A total of 21,04,229 voters comprising 9,96,603 women, 11,07,588 men voters and 38 transgenders. Of them, 6,19,410 women, 7,21,745 men voters and 19 transgender voters cast their votes in the constituency.

The Indri segment led the way with the highest women voter turnout in the nine Assembly segment, where 68.18 per cent of the registered women voters cast their votes, which was slightly below the men voter turnout of 69.27 per cent, said the data of the Election Commission.

In Israna, 65.08 per cent of the registered women voters cast their votes, while it was 68.42 per cent turnout for male voters. Panipat (Rural) recorded a 64.67 per cent turnout among women voters, and 66.36 per cent among male voters.

The Samalkha constituency also saw significant enthusiasm among women voters, with 64.57 per cent casting their votes compared to 68.95 per cent male voters. The Gharaunda Assembly segment recorded a 64.21 per cent turnout among women voters, while 67.64 percent among men voters.

Panipat City showed massive participation as well, with 60.50 per cent of registered women voters casting their votes, compared to 63.50 per cent men voters. In Nilokheri, 60.07 per cent women voters used their voting rights, while male turnout was slightly higher at 63.08 per cent, the data added.

The Assandh Assembly segment saw a lower turnout, with 56.97 per cent of the registered women voters and 61.72 per cent of the male voters casting their votes. The Karnal Assembly segment reported the lowest women voter turnout at 56.73 per cent, and men turnout at 58.98 per cent.

Political experts commended the participation of women and said it to be a positive sign for the democratic process.

“For the past couple of the Lok Sabha elections, Haryana has recorded a significant contribution of women voters in exercising their franchise. It is a signal of rising awareness as well as women empowerment. In the coming years, this will further rise and may cross the half mark,” said Dr Kushal Pal, principal, Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa.

