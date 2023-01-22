Women wrestlers were called home, claims Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 21

“Women wrestlers were called by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief to his Delhi house and he would try to touch them while promising help, including sponsorship,” alleged Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia while talking with The Tribune over the phone today.

WFI assistant secy suspended The Sports Ministry has suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, a fallout of the allegations of sexual harassment against the sports body’s chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The ministry also cancelled the championship that was to begin in Sharan’s UP stronghold of Gonda. Inside

Punia was among the wrestlers who held a three-day protest against the WFI chief in Delhi. “There are many women wrestlers who have faced harassment, but they are afraid to speak out as the WFI chief is a powerful man. Such incidents also occurred during training camps. I have learnt that some coaches were involved in such activities,” Punia said.

He alleged that selections for international tournaments too were “influenced” and a woman wrestler was forced to undergo selection trial twice last year. “She cleared the first trial but the following day was asked to appear in a second one. This time, she lost and her name was struck off,” Punia said.