Women’s Mahapanchayat: Tikri border turns into impregnable fortress

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, May 28

Elaborate security arrangements were made by the Delhi Police at the Tikri border to prevent leaders of khap panchayats, farm and women organisations from entering the Capital in view of the “Women’s Mahapanchayat” that was proposed in front of the new building of Parliament.

Tikri was turned into a cantonment as a large number of police personnel were deployed there, while a major portion of both sides of the highway was covered by placing boulders and barricades. Only the path for some feet on both sides was kept open for the movement of vehicles. The cops started vehicle checking early in the morning. Only commuters travelling to Delhi for personal reasons were allowed to go.

Similarly, the Jhajjar police also put up barricades at the Sector 9 bypass in Bahadurgarh town here to keep a close tab on the movement of commuters. Cops were seen questioning those who seemed to be protesters. Jhajjar SP Dr Arpit Jain remained in Bahadurgarh town throughout the day to supervise the arrangements.

“Many vehicles of protesters were sent back and those who did not move were detained and taken to various police stations in order to maintain law and order. Around 100 persons were detained, while 50 others were kept under house arrest in Jhajjar district,” said a cop on anonymity.

Commuters had to face a lot of inconvenience when the Delhi Police completely sealed the border at noon after the tension brewed at Jantar Mantar when protesting wrestlers were detained and taken away by the police from the dharna venue. The commuters were asked to take alternative routes to reach their destination.

Meanwhile, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national vice-president Inderjit Singh claimed that the activists of AIKS and Janvadi Mahila Samiti succeeded in reaching the Tikri border in the morning and held a meeting there before being detained by the Haryana Police.

“The AIKS in smaller groups took alternative village routes rather than the highway. Led by state general secretary Sumit, Jagroshan, Om Prakash and other leaders, the activists sat on the road at Tikri when heavy police force stopped them from moving ahead towards Delhi,” he added.