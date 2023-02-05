Women’s panel seeks probe report from SP

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 4

The Haryana State Commission for Women has sought the investigation report from the Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) regarding the suicide case of a teacher at Meham polytechnic.

“The requisite information as called therein is still awaited from your office after lapse of more than four months. You are, therefore, requested to kindly look into the matter personally and arrange to supply the investigation report to this office,” maintains a communiqué sent by the commission on January 31.

Pardeep Sigar (28), who was a teacher at Meham polytechnic, allegedly ended his life by consuming poison on June 13, 2022. Pardeep’s family members had alleged that he took this extreme step due to harassment by some of his colleagues.

The police registered an FIR under Sections 306 and 34 for abetment of suicide on the basis of a complaint lodged by Pardeep’s father Jaiveer. A special investigation team (SIT) was also constituted to probe the matter.

Pardeep’s wife had also approached the Women Commission, urging it to intervene into the matter.