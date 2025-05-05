DT
Home / Haryana / Women’s panel supports Pahalgam attack victim’s wife over her online trolling

Women’s panel supports Pahalgam attack victim’s wife over her online trolling

Himanshi had asked people not to target Muslims and Kashmiris following the terror attack
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:00 AM May 05, 2025 IST
Lt Vinay Narwal’s widow Himanshi pays tributes to him in Karnal.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has extended support to Himanshi Narwal, wife of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal who was among those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, saying it is not right to troll a woman based on her ideological expression or personal life.

Himanshi had asked people not to target Muslims and Kashmiris following the terror attack.

"We do not want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris," she said on Thursday.

Following her statement, the slain Army officer's wife was reportedly trolled on social media platforms.

In a statement posted on X, the NCW condemned the online trolling she has faced.

Referring to the widespread social media criticism of her remarks, the NCW wrote, "After the death of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, the way his wife Himanshi Narwal is being criticised on social media in relation to one of her statements is unfortunate."

The commission acknowledged that while her comments may not have resonated with many, expressing disagreement must remain within "constitutional limits" and civil discourse.

Vinay Narwal was shot dead after being asked about his religion during the Pahalgam attack, a detail that has sparked national outrage.

The NCW said the country is "hurt and angry" by the terror act but urged restraint in targeting Himanshi, adding, "It is not right to troll a woman on the basis of her ideological expression or personal life."

