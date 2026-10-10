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Home / Haryana / Women’s panel vice-chairperson flags poor sanitation at Bhiwani medical college

Women’s panel vice-chairperson flags poor sanitation at Bhiwani medical college

Surprise inspection reveals poorly maintained toilets; Meena Parmar directs officials to improve hygiene, drinking water and patient registration facilities

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Deepender Deswal
Hisar, Updated At : 06:24 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Haryana State Commission for Women Vice-Chairperson Meena Parmar during a surprise inspection of Pandit Nekiram Sharma Medical College in Bhiwani.
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Women’s toilets at Pandit Nekiram Sharma Medical College in Bhiwani were found to be poorly maintained during a surprise inspection by Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) Vice-Chairperson Meena Parmar on Saturday.

Expressing displeasure over the unsatisfactory condition of the toilets, Parmar directed the officials concerned to ensure proper cleanliness, particularly in facilities meant for women. She warned that poor sanitation could lead to the spread of diseases.

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“It is unacceptable that hygienic toilets are not being maintained in the hospital,” she said, adding that clean drinking water must be made available to patients and their attendants.

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Parmar also reviewed the patient registration arrangements and directed the authorities to ensure that women did not have to wait in long queues. Prolonged waiting could add to the difficulties of patients who were already unwell, she said.

Directing the authorities to improve sanitation and streamline registration facilities, Parmar said the Commission was committed to protecting women’s rights and took complaints from women seriously.

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“Women facing any form of negligence during medical treatment can approach the Commission with their complaints, on which action will be taken as per the rules,” she said while interacting with patients.

During the visit, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Rajesh Kumar assured Parmar that the medical college administration was making every effort to provide patients with the best possible medical facilities according to their needs.

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