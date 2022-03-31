Won’t allow JJP to hold Narnaund rally: Farmers

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 30

Agitating farmers of several villages in Narnaund subdivision of the district have announced that they would not allow the JJP, a coalition partner in the state regime, to hold a rally at Narnaund on April 5.

The farmers have been staging a dharna at Kheri Jalab village in the subdivision for the past 15 days to protest the denial of compensation for crop loss. They have also locked the tehsil office at the village.

They have been demanding compensation for the loss of kharif crops, including cotton, in 2021. The farmers have also alleged discrimination in the grant of compensation.

On the other hand, officials concerned maintain that a special girdawari conducted to assess the damage indicated that the crop loss was less than 25 per cent, and hence these farmers did not qualify for compensation.

A delegation of farmers had met Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, following which a committee comprising SDMs of Hisar and Narnaund and a Deputy Director (Agriculture) had been constituted to look into the matter.

However, farmers lament that no functionary of the state government had approached them to address their concerns till date.

Hence, they said they had decided that they would not let the JJP rally, proposed to be held at Narnaund on April 5, take place.

“A detailed strategy in this regard will be chalked out at a meeting slated to be held on April 2,” said a farmer leader.

