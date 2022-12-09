Rohtak: Won't allow Yashpal Malik in Jassia village, say Jat leaders

Rohtak, December 8
Leaders of the Jat community have said All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti chief Yashpal Malik won’t be allowed to enter Jassia village or hold a meeting there.
A decision was taken at a meeting of the leaders at Jat Bhawan here today. They condemned the alleged embezzlement of funds collected by way of donations from members by Malik and his aides.
A few days ago, Malik had announced that a public meeting would be held at Jassia village. Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik, INLD leader Abhay Chautala and BJP leader Birender Singh were slated to attend the meeting.
During today’s meeting, Jassia sarpanch Om Prakash Hooda called up Malik, Chautala and Singh and urged them not to attend the proposed meeting. “All leaders agreed not to attend the meeting,” he said.
