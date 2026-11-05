Won’t tolerate substandard works at Lohgarh Sahib: Gujjar to officials

Keeping in mind the historical and religious significance of Lohgarh Sahib, chairman of the Lohgarh Sahib Trust Working Committee and former Haryana minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar conducted a surprise inspection of the ongoing development works at the site.

He warned officials concerned that any kind of negligence in development works would not be tolerated.

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“All construction works should be completed within the stipulated timeframe, in accordance with the established standards. Regular monitoring should be ensured so that better facilities can be provided to visitors,” Gujjar said.

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He said Lohgarh Sahib was not only a historical site but also a symbol of the glorious saga of the indomitable courage, valor, self-respect and sacrifice of the great Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

“Baba Banda Singh Bahadur carved an indelible mark in history through his valor and struggle. His life and contributions will forever inspire generations to come,” he said.

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Gujjar added that the CM Nayab Singh Saini-led government was committed to perpetuating the sacred memory of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and his historical contributions.

“Preserving the historical significance of Lohgarh Sahib and equipping it with necessary amenities is a priority for the Haryana Government, which strives to ensure that this sacred historical site becomes a center of inspiration, pride, and cultural heritage for generations to come,” Gujjar said.

He said the overall development of Lohgarh Sahib was not limited to construction works only, but it was also an important effort to preserve our glorious history, religious faith and respect for great men.