Wood mafia active in Yamunanagar despite efforts of Forest Dept

Yamunanagar, March 22

High rates of khair wood are allegedly leading to illegal felling of these trees in the Yamunanagar district.

As per the record of the Haryana Forest Department, Yamunanagar, as many as 177 khair trees were found axed illegally in the forest areas of the district between April 2022 and January 2023 (in 10 months).

Prices of the khair wood are stated to be between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 per quintal in the Indian market.The wood is used to prepare katha, which is used as an ingredient in ‘paan’. Besides, it is used in many ayurvedic medicines.

Sources said the number of trees axed illegally could be much higher, however, as per the record of the Forest Department, the wood mafia allegedly cut 177 khair trees illegally in 2022-23 (upto January 31, 2023), 225 trees in 2021-22, 130 trees in 2020-21 and 174 trees in 2019-20.

Taking stringent action against the khair wood mafia, officials of the Forest Department got 14 FIRs registered in connection with illegal felling of the khair trees and smuggling of its wood in 2022-23 (upto January 31, 2023).

Similarly, the department registered 30 FIRs in 2021-22, 22 FIRs in 2020-21 and 28 FIRs in 2019-20 against violators.

Besides getting the FIRs registered, the Forest Department also filed 62 cases against the violators in the Special Environment Court in Kurukshetra between April 2019 and January 31, 2023.

The sources said the khair wood attracted high prices, therefore, some people living in villages situated close to the forest areas in the district, allegedly indulged in the illegal felling of trees.

After felling the trees, the villagers allegedly sold logs of wood to the smugglers, who supplied these to the katha manufacturers and other units situated in different parts of the country.

Despite efforts being made by the officials of the Forest Department to stop illegal felling of trees, the wood mafia managed to cut the khair trees from the forest areas and further smuggle these to the factories.

Incidents of attack on the field staff of the Forest Department by the wood mafia/smugglers had been reported on several occasions.

RK Mathur, Divisional Forest Officer, Yamunanagar district, said the Forest Department was running a number of activities to prevent illegal felling of trees, including khair trees.

He said besides intensifying patrolling, contact numbers of the officials concerned had been provided to the local people and environmentalists so that they could complain if any khair trees were being axed in their area.

“Besides getting the FIRs registered, we also proceed against the violators in the court to prevent the illegal felling of khair and other trees,” said Mathur.

