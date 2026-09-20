Wore gamchha in Bihar, sports turban in Punjab, Deepender Hooda mocks CM Nayab Singh Saini

Top leaders of the state Congress, including Haryana Congress incharge Sanjay Dutt, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh, Congress MP Deepender Hooda and AICC national secretary Chiranjeev Rao, attended a block-level Congress workers’ conference at Rewari on Saturday.

Dutt said the party is working to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. He called upon workers to reach out to every village and booth, maintain direct contact with people and raise issues concerning the public.

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Hooda targeted CM Nayab Singh Saini and described him as a “part-time Chief Minister”. “A CM’s primary responsibility is to work for the welfare of people of his state and focus on the development of the state, but Saini seems to be treating campaigning in Punjab as his main responsibility,” he said.

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“First he became a ‘gamchha’ CM in Bihar, now he is a turbaned CM in Punjab, and will wear a Himachali cap in the elections of that state,” he remarked.

Highlighting the development works carried out in the Rewari region during the tenure of the Congress government, Hooda said five colleges, six ITIs, Indira Gandhi University and a Sainik School were established in the region under the Congress regime.

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Meanwhile, Rao Narender Singh urged the workers to remain active. “The workers should stand with people through thick and thin and work towards strengthening the party,” he said.

Chiranjeev Rao said, “The Congress will continue to raise issues concerning farmers, youth, traders, employees and common citizens of Rewari and southern Haryana.” He called upon the workers to maintain direct contact with the people and raise their issues.

On the issue of “credit politics” regarding AIIMS-Majra, he said the BJP should remember those who fought for years for the project. Referring to the people of Manethi and the surrounding areas, he pointed out that the local residents had carried out a long struggle for AIIMS and their contribution should not be forgotten.