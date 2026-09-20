DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Wore gamchha in Bihar, sports turban in Punjab, Deepender Hooda mocks CM Nayab Singh Saini

Wore gamchha in Bihar, sports turban in Punjab, Deepender Hooda mocks CM Nayab Singh Saini

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 09:26 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress MP Deepender Hooda. File
Advertisement

Top leaders of the state Congress, including Haryana Congress incharge Sanjay Dutt, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh, Congress MP Deepender Hooda and AICC national secretary Chiranjeev Rao, attended a block-level Congress workers’ conference at Rewari on Saturday.

Dutt said the party is working to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. He called upon workers to reach out to every village and booth, maintain direct contact with people and raise issues concerning the public.

Advertisement

Hooda targeted CM Nayab Singh Saini and described him as a “part-time Chief Minister”. “A CM’s primary responsibility is to work for the welfare of people of his state and focus on the development of the state, but Saini seems to be treating campaigning in Punjab as his main responsibility,” he said.

Advertisement

“First he became a ‘gamchha’ CM in Bihar, now he is a turbaned CM in Punjab, and will wear a Himachali cap in the elections of that state,” he remarked.

Highlighting the development works carried out in the Rewari region during the tenure of the Congress government, Hooda said five colleges, six ITIs, Indira Gandhi University and a Sainik School were established in the region under the Congress regime.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rao Narender Singh urged the workers to remain active. “The workers should stand with people through thick and thin and work towards strengthening the party,” he said.

Chiranjeev Rao said, “The Congress will continue to raise issues concerning farmers, youth, traders, employees and common citizens of Rewari and southern Haryana.” He called upon the workers to maintain direct contact with the people and raise their issues.

On the issue of “credit politics” regarding AIIMS-Majra, he said the BJP should remember those who fought for years for the project. Referring to the people of Manethi and the surrounding areas, he pointed out that the local residents had carried out a long struggle for AIIMS and their contribution should not be forgotten.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts