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Home / Haryana / Work begins on Bhakra Canal pipeline to solve Chanot water crisis, villagers continue dharna

Work begins on Bhakra Canal pipeline to solve Chanot water crisis, villagers continue dharna

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Narwal urged the villagers to end their ongoing dharna

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:46 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Rahul Narwal.
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The Public Health Engineering Department has commenced with the laying a water supply pipeline from Rajli Head of the Bhakra canal to Chanot village of Hansi district to provide water supply.

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Deputy Commissioner Rahul Narwal urged the villagers to end their ongoing dharna as the work has now begun.

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He also held a meeting with officials of the Public Health Engineering Department and issued directions for a permanent solution to the drinking water problem in the village. During the meeting, he stated that providing clean and adequate drinking water to villagers is the administration’s top priority and that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

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The departmental officials have started laying an approximately eight-kilometre-long water supply pipeline. This will ensure drinking water supply from the Bhakra Canal to the village.

Narwal said that the aim is to complete the work at the earliest so that the villagers can get relief as soon as possible.

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The DC went on to add that the work is expected to be completed within two to three months.

Meanwhile, the villagers refused to end the dharna and stayed put at the site stating that they would end the agitation on completion of their demand.

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