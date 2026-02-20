DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Work begins on new bus stand project in Rewari

Work begins on new bus stand project in Rewari

Two-year deadline set for Rs 65-crore project

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 10:02 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rewari MLA Laxman Singh Yadav performs a bhoomi-pujan ceremony. Tribune photo
Advertisement

After a long wait, construction of the new bus stand in Rewari has finally commenced. A bhoomi-pujan ceremony was performed by Rewari MLA Laxman Singh Yadav on Wednesday to mark the beginning of the project.

Advertisement

The new bus stand will be developed on nearly 20 acres of land, with Rs 65 crore sanctioned for the project. It is slated for completion within two years and is expected to provide significant relief from traffic congestion in Rewari.

Advertisement

Approximately Rs 40 crore will be spent on the construction of the building, while Rs 25 crore will be allocated for other related works. “I was elected MLA of Rewari just over a year ago. Since then, I have been consistently making efforts to ensure the construction of new bus stands in Rewari and Dharuhera. Finally, both projects have commenced. Construction work on the Dharuhera bus stand started recently and now work on the Rewari bus stand has also begun,” the MLA said.

Advertisement

He further stated that the new bus stand in Rewari will be equipped with modern facilities, giving the city a new identity. “The construction of the bus stand will also accelerate Rewari’s development,” he added. The building will be constructed on approximately 15 acres, while the remaining land will be utilised for workshops, charging stations and other facilities.

The modern bus stand complex will accommodate 18 buses at a time, with provisions to expand the number of booths in the future. The MLA also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for supporting the project. A two-year deadline has been set for its completion.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts