Work begins on new bus stand project in Rewari

After a long wait, construction of the new bus stand in Rewari has finally commenced. A bhoomi-pujan ceremony was performed by Rewari MLA Laxman Singh Yadav on Wednesday to mark the beginning of the project.

The new bus stand will be developed on nearly 20 acres of land, with Rs 65 crore sanctioned for the project. It is slated for completion within two years and is expected to provide significant relief from traffic congestion in Rewari.

Approximately Rs 40 crore will be spent on the construction of the building, while Rs 25 crore will be allocated for other related works. “I was elected MLA of Rewari just over a year ago. Since then, I have been consistently making efforts to ensure the construction of new bus stands in Rewari and Dharuhera. Finally, both projects have commenced. Construction work on the Dharuhera bus stand started recently and now work on the Rewari bus stand has also begun,” the MLA said.

He further stated that the new bus stand in Rewari will be equipped with modern facilities, giving the city a new identity. “The construction of the bus stand will also accelerate Rewari’s development,” he added. The building will be constructed on approximately 15 acres, while the remaining land will be utilised for workshops, charging stations and other facilities.

The modern bus stand complex will accommodate 18 buses at a time, with provisions to expand the number of booths in the future. The MLA also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for supporting the project. A two-year deadline has been set for its completion.