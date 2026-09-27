Work for welfare of farmers, society: Gujarat Governor to youth

Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kurukshetra, organised a lecture on ‘Youth’s contribution towards building a drug-free, healthy and clean India’ on Saturday.

The Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, appreciated the college for organising lectures on diverse social and academic themes. He urged students to look beyond academic success and work for the welfare of the society and Mother Earth, referring to the ideals of Swami Dayanand Saraswati.

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He emphasised that true success lies in the progress of all and that social transformation begins with individual responsibility.

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He spoke on cleanliness, environmental protection, natural farming, healthy food habits and de-addiction. He encouraged students to adopt responsible lifestyles, protect the environment and contribute towards a drug-free society. He also stressed the importance of natural and organic farming and expressed concern over the excessive use of chemical inputs in agriculture.

The Gujarat Governor encouraged students to value fresh, nutritious food and make conscious choices for their health. He further connected these responsibilities with the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and urged the youth to contribute towards the welfare of farmers, society, animals and Mother Earth.

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The address was followed by an interactive session during which students asked questions related to organic farming, natural agriculture, de-addiction, drug trafficking and the challenges involved in apprehending drug suppliers.

Dr Rajendra Vidyalankar, president of the college, appreciated Acharya Devvrat’s efforts to promote natural and zero budget natural farming and emphasised that collective efforts in these areas are essential for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and making India a ‘vishwaguru’.

He highlighted Acharya Devvrat’s vision, dedication, perseverance and contribution towards farmers, youth, health, cleanliness, environmental protection and de-addiction.

College Principal Dr Upasana Ahuja expressed gratitude to the Governor and all the dignitaries, management, faculty members, staff and students for their contribution to the programme.