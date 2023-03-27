Work-from-home scamsters target Gurugram woman

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 26

The Gurugram Police cyber cell is on its toes as ‘work from home’ scamsters are targeting homemakers and those looking for a side hustle. Over last two months, the cell received around 50 complaints and so far, registered six FIR’s in cases in which women were lured with easy side income while sitting at home.

Victims never paid in reality These people target homemakers or young people, who look for side income. After winning an individual’s trust, they ask him/her to shift to Telegram app. They share fake screenshots of money being transferred, but victims are never paid. — Priyanshu Diwan, ACP Cybercrime

The victims were given simple tasks like liking videos, forwarding messages, increasing sales for online site and made payments initially. But eventually, their bank accounts were emptied. The frauds, which started with SMS or WhatsApp, were conducted mainly on the social media app Telegram. The victims completed tasks and could see payments accumulating in wallets, but got nothing. They were in fact cheated of money in the name registration fee etc. The police suspect that the losses might run into lakhs for some individuals.

The police have warned the public against falling victim to pop ups and messages on the social media platforms offering work-from- home and part-time assignments and never transfer any money in such circumstances.

“These people choose and target homemakers or young people, who look for side income while sitting at home. They entice them by sending lucrative messages that give small targets and even make payment initially. But after winning the trust of an individual, they ask him/her to shift to Telegram app while promising better payments and bigger targets. They share fake screenshots of money being transferred, but victims are never paid in reality. Rather, they lose lakhs in the name of registration etc. We have launched a systematic investigation in this connection,” said Priyanshu Diwan, ACP, Cybercrime.

One of the key challenges is the use of Telegram app as scamsters can delete all communications leaving victims with negligible evidence. The police, however, have promised action soon.

According to Diwan, the best way to avoid scamsters is by creating awareness. “We have appealed to people to not to trust any message from unverified source or click on the links they provide. The cyber savvy family members should make themselves aware about the threat and ways to avoid it. Soon, we will start a detailed awareness campaign for vulnerable groups,” said Diwan.

In January this year, the Delhi Police busted a similar gang. During investigation it was found that over 30,000 people were defrauded of Rs 200 crore after making them believe that they were being offered work-from-home jobs of major e-commerce sites. The server of the website that the gang used was traced to China and financial transactions to companies based in Dubai.