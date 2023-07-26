Work hit as clerks take out ‘Tiranga yatra’

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 25

Scores of clerks of various government departments, who have been staging a dharna outside the Mini-Secretariat for the past 21 days, took out a “Tiranga yatra” in the city today in support of their demands. They have been demanding a pay scale of Rs 35,400 as against their current salary of Rs 19,900.

On the call of the Clerks Association Welfare Society, clerks of various government departments went on mass leave and started an indefinite dharna.

“We are demanding a rise in the pay scale and the government is not paying any attention to our demand, forcing us to go on strike,” said Pardeep Parjapati, district president of the association.

No work is being done in any office. Residents have demanded that alternative arrangements must be made. “We are suffering as no work is being done. The government should make other arrangements,” said Puneet Kumar, a resident.

