Work in govt offices hit as clerks go on indefinite strike

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 5

Work in different government offices was affected across Karnal and Kaithal districts as clerks on Wednesday went on an indefinite strike in support of their demands, including hike in salary.

The clerks said they would go on leave en masse until the fulfilment of their demands.

Raising slogans against the government, they staged a dharna outside the Karnal Mini Secretariat. A similar dharna was also held in Kaithal to demand an increase in the basic pay from Rs 19,900 to Rs 35,400.

Pardeep Parjapati, district president of the Clerical Association Welfare Society, said it was a long-pending demand, but the government was not paying any heed to it. “We had held a state-level protest on June 18 and handed over a memorandum to the representative of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, but to no avail, forcing us to protest across the state,” he added.

People were forced to return from the Mini Secretariat without being able to get any work done due to the strike.