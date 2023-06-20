Work of cleaning drains begins in MLA's presence, Ambala Mayor questions delay

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 19

The Ambala Municipal Corporation (MC) today started the work of cleaning drains in the presence of Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel ahead of the monsoon season.

The MC had allotted a tender of around Rs 58 lakh to clean the drains. Goel said all efforts are being made and directions have been issued to officials to ensure that residents do not face inconvenience due to waterlogging.

Municipal Commissioner Anju Chaudhry said, “The agency will clean all major and minor drains thrice over the next four months. The total length of the drains is around 47,000 metres and the work has been started today.”

Meanwhile, Ambala MC Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma raised questions over the delay in the cleaning process and accused MC officials of misleading the mayor to please the BJP MLA.

Sharma said in view of the upcoming rainy season, she inspected all major drains of Ambala City and issued directions to get them cleaned. “The tender for the work was opened on May 31 but the work order was not issued for the next 18 days. On Monday, the work was started in the presence of the MLA. Officials are working just to please him,” she added.