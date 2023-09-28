Work on Ballabgarh auditorium resumes after three years

Faridabad, September 27
The work on the construction of the first auditorium at Ballabgarh, a subdivisional town, has resumed after a long break of three years. The project launched in 2018 has missed at least three deadlines.
As per sources in the district administration, the work, which had been lying stuck due to various factors, including payment issues and redesigning, had been handed over to the PWD two years ago. The PWD has now announced that it has floated the tender for resuming the work after the clearance of hurdles.
Sources claim that while the payment of Rs 10 crore was transferred by the Faridabad municipal Corporation (MC) to the PWD last year, it is the process of preparation of the revised building plan that took another several months before the tender could be released.
Neeraj Sharma of the private construction company, which had been allotted the work initially, had claimed that the work was halted mainly due to a delay in the release of dues worth several lakhs and the company was unable to bear the expenses and cost.
The auditorium is expected to be ready by March 31, Pradeep Sindhu, PWD Executive Engineer, said.
