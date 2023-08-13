Work on boundary wall of cremation ground halted

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, August 12

Residents of Kakrana village in Rohtak district have alleged that substandard material is being used in the construction of a boundary wall of the village’s cremation ground. The Zila Parishad had allotted the construction work through e-tendering.

On being apprised of the matter, Zila Parishad member Jaidev Dagar reached the site and examined the quality of construction material and work. “I found that extremely poor quality bricks and other material were being used by the contractor. I called up the officials concerned and informed them of the matter, following which the construction was stopped,” he said.

He pointed out that the construction was being carried out even before the issuance of the work order.

Rakesh, Kakrana sarpanch, said instead of laying a new foundation for the boundary wall, the contractor started constructing it on top of the old wall. “Responsibility cannot be fixed in case of any lapse under the e-tendering regime. Sarpanches should be authorised to allot projects involving an expenditure of up to Rs 20 lakh,” he stated.

Members of the local Block Samiti, panchayat and other villagers also pointed out the use of substandard material and objected to it.

As per village sources, the construction has been stopped and the officials are trying to sort out the matter.

