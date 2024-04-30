Work on bridge near Pipli in final phase, likely to be open in a month

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 29

With the commencement of the girder launch, a major bridge on the Saraswati river near Pipli on the Delhi-Ambala National Highway (NH-44) is expected to become operational in a month.

The old two-lane bridge was in a dilapidated condition, due to which the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had decided to get a new bridge constructed. The old brick foundation bridge was demolished and a new three-lane bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 5.4 crore.

Old bridge was closed in 2021 Due to the poor condition of the old bridge, it was closed in 2021.

Thereafter, the traffic was diverted to the three-lane service road, which was constructed on both sides of the highway in 2019.

The construction of the new bridge began in 2022.

As per information, a total of 12 girders were to be launched, of which two have been launched, while over the next five days, the remaining 10 will be launched.

A senior official of the NHAI said, “The NH-44 is a busy highway and there are some site constraints, so the work is being carried out very cautiously and gradually so that the traffic on the highway is not affected. The work to launch the girders is under progress and it is expected to be completed in four-five days. Efforts are being made to make the bridge operational in three-four weeks. Specialised cranes and manpower from Delhi have been deployed for the launch of the girders. Due to the construction work, vehicles are using the service lane.”

