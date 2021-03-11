Work on Mahabharata-themed buildings at a standstill

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 30

The ambitious Mahabharata-themed building project at Jyotisar Tirtha, the birthplace of Bhagavad Gita, has already missed its deadline over a year ago and now, it is set to be delayed further.

The construction of five buildings, being built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, started in 2018 and was to be completed by March 2021. But only around 60% structural work has been completed so far. Besides, a budget of Rs 205 crore is to be spent on the theme work.

Different themes, including Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Vedic civilisation etc, will be depicted here. Augmented reality, artificial intelligence and other latest technologies will be used.

Following the delay, the state — in February — asked the Public Works Department (B&R) to hand back the project to the Haryana Tourism Corporation for the completion of the remaining work. But the PWD (B&R) is yet to hand over the project.

Recently, Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal along with officials of the Tourism Department and the Kurukshetra Development Board visited the site. and directed them to expedite the work. The Covid pandemic, waterlogging due to rain, delay in the hiring of theme consultant and issue related to funds deposition are being cited as the reasons behind the hold-up.

PWD (B&R) Executive Engineer Ritesh Aggarwal said, “Around 60% structural work has been completed and the remaining task is to be done by the Tourism Department. A joint visit was held by the officials of both departments and the consultant. They’ve been apprised of the work done. The buildings will be handed over in 10 days.”

Tourism Department Executive Engineer Gautam Kumar said, “The process of handing over the buildings is pending. Formalities are to be completed. We have asked the department to complete the process in 15 days so that the balance work could be assessed.”