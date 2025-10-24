DT
Home / Haryana / Work on ropeway project at Dhosi hill to begin soon

Work on ropeway project at Dhosi hill to begin soon

Mahendragarh to emerge as global tourism destination

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:00 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today reviewed the progress of various projects aimed at promoting tourism in the state, including the proposed ropeway project at the historic Dhosi hill in Mahendragarh district.

He directed officials to expedite all pending projects and ensure their completion within the stipulated timeframe.

The Chief Minister was presiding over an important review meeting on the Dhosi hill ropeway project here today. Tourism and Heritage Minister Arvind Sharma also joined the meeting online.

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government is committed to giving global recognition to the state’s tourism destinations.

He said that tourism is not merely a source of recreation, but also a powerful catalyst for local development, employment generation and cultural preservation.

It was informed in the meeting that the Dhosi hill ropeway project, being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 57 crore, aims to transform the region into a world-class tourist destination. The proposed ropeway will be approximately 870m long. Once completed, the ropeway will make access to Dhosi hill easier, attracting both domestic and international tourists.

The project is expected to further increase tourist interest in the historical monuments of Mahendragarh, including its forts and heritage sites.

The meeting also discussed the redevelopment of Mahendragarh fort, Madhogarh fort and the Baoli in the area. It was proposed that the Baoli be developed as a “Rani Mahal” to host ‘mehndi’ ceremonies and cultural events.

The Chief Minister endorsed the proposal, stating that such initiatives would boost local employment and promote regional tourism, and suggested that the project be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

In addition, the Chief Minister reviewed ongoing tourism development projects at Pinjore and Tikkartal in Morni, directing officials to further enhance the beauty and appeal of these sites. He emphasised the need to strengthen accommodation facilities at Pinjore Gardens and explore the potential for new projects such as a ropeway in the Morni hills.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the “Anubhav Kendra” being developed in Kurukshetra district and instructed officials to ensure its timely completion.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Arun Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Town and Country Planning Department AK Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Department Vineet Garg, Principal Secretary Tourism Department Kala Ramachandran, Deputy Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Yashpal Yadav, Managing Director Tourism Development Corporation Shalin and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

