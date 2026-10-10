Work on Rs 15.82-cr e-bus stand begins at Jat Joshi

Residents of Sonepat city are set to get some relief from traffic and congestion as the much-awaited shifting of the city bus stand to Jat Joshi is expected soon. The new bus stand will include an electric bus stand and would be constructed on 9.38 acres in Jat Joshi village.

The construction of the electric bus stand, being built at a cost of Rs 15.82 crores, has begun on 2.35 acres of land. The main bus stand, equipped with modern facilities, would be constructed on the remaining seven acres.

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Notably, MLA Nikhil Madaan had demanded the relocation of the Sonepat bus stand out of the city during the budget session. Accepting this, the government had announced the construction of a new bus stand.

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MLA Nikhil Madan and other officials inspected the construction work of the new electric bus stand on Friday.

Madaan said a detailed project report (DPR) for the main bus stand was also being prepared and soon the tender for its construction would be released.

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“The bus stand will help in providing better facilities to passengers, organising the public transport system and meeting future transportation needs,” the MLA added.

Sanjay Kumar, GM, Sonepat Roadways, said a workshop block would be constructed in the electric bus stand for repairs. “It will have three bus bays,” he added.