Work on the Dumbbell Interchange project expected to start from next month

The Dumbbell Interchange project in Dhandhoor village, which has been conceptualised to transform Hisar's infrastructure and connectivity, is expected to enter the construction phase soon as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded the construction contract and signed the agreement recently.

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The project is being developed under the Prime Minister's PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and is considered a major step towards providing Hisar with a modern, safe and signal-free transport network. NHAI has already approved Rs 42.86 crore for land acquisition, with only a few final administrative and revenue formalities remaining.

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The officials involved in the project informed that the construction is expected to begin in September. “The project will convert the NH-9 and NH-52 junction into a completely signal-free interchange, providing a permanent solution to traffic congestion and the accident-prone black spot at the intersection,” said an official adding that it would significantly improve connectivity between Hisar, Barwala, Sirsa, Rajgarh-Siwani and Hisar Airport, while reducing travel time and distance.

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Officials said the Haryana Public Works and Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa has took interest in the project finalisation which is part of the 'Viksit Hisar Vision 2029'.

Sandeep Bana, an official associated with the project informed that, "The interchange is also expected to boost industry, logistics, investment and regional economic development, and is envisioned as a new modern landmark for Hisar”.