Work to remodel, deep-clean three old sewage lines begins in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 4

To tackle the perennial problem of sewerage blockade, the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) has started the remodelling of three major decades-old sewage lines of the city. Apart from deep-cleaning, strengthening of brick-structured lines would be undertaken. Laser profiling will help in detecting leakage and fixing it. Besides, a cured in place pipe (CIPP) will be laid with the help of trenchless technology for enhanced durability.

The authorities claimed that it would ease the issues related to clogging and ensure a smooth flow of wastewater. It would redress people’s problems related to sewage overflow, foul smell and health risks.

“These lines were laid in 1980-90s. They needed remodelling and strengthening, so the requisite work has been started. Heavy machinery has been deployed for the intensive cleaning process. After the desilting work, repairs would be executed using laser profiling to identify damages and then further repair works would be initiated. A CIPP will be laid for strengthening of lines,” said Vikas Balyan, XEN, PHED Division-II, Karnal.

The work is being done in three phases. The work of the first phase, covering the stretch from Hospital Chowk to the post office on the Kunjpura road, has commenced at an estimated cost of around Rs 7 crore. “Desilting and laser profiling have been completed and now the work to lay a CIPP is underway,” the XEN added.

“We are hopeful the work of the first part would be completed by the end of June,” he said.

“The preparation for the second phase from the post office to Maharana Pratap Chowk is underway and it is likely to start this month at an estimated cost of around Rs 4.5 crore,” said the XEN.

The officer said the third phase of the sewerage line, spanning from Maharana Pratap Chowk to Namastey Chowk, would start after the lifting of model code of conduct. The tender process has already been completed.

Residents have welcomed the step and said that the clogged sewerage lines not only led to unpleasant smell but also posed serious health hazards and result in overflowing sewage, causing inconvenience to the public.

Rohit Kumar, a shopkeeper of the Kunjpura road, said deep cleaning and strengthening work was a long- pending demand. “We are happy that the work has started now,” he added.

