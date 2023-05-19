Work to remove NH-44 bottlenecks expedited

Karnal, May 18

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has expedited the reconstruction work and widening of the main carriageway of National Highway-44 on the augmentation canal near the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, to remove traffic bottleneck. The work is being done under deposit work of the state Irrigation Department.

The four-lane carriageway would be expanded to six lanes. Besides, bridges are being constructed on the augmentation canal for the highway service lanes by the NHAI.

Due to the bottleneck here, it is an accident-prone area as the main carriageway gets congested at the canal bridge, resulting in regular traffic jams. Several fatal accidents have taken place at this point.

“The agency has started the reconstruction and widening work and will build bridges for service lanes to remove the bottleneck,” a senior NHAI official said. A sum of Rs 26 crore would be incurred on the project and it was likely to be completed in a year, he added.

This issue had been raised at the meetings of the district road safety committee on several occasions. Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan had also raised the matter in the Haryana Assembly many times.

The company collecting the toll was directed to remove the bottleneck, but when it failed, and after the termination of its contract, the NHAI took up the issue and now the work was going on in full swing, he stated.

On both banks of the augmentation canal, two underpasses for light vehicles to reach ‘Paka Pul’, a religious place where a large number of people go to pay obeisance, and the police academy would be constructed, said an official.

The MLA said this long-pending demand of residents and commuters was taken up by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with the Union Ministry of Highways. The widening work would help reduce accidents.