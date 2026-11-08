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Home / Haryana / Work yet to begin on Ayurvedic institute promised by CM Nayab Singh Saini

Work yet to begin on Ayurvedic institute promised by CM Nayab Singh Saini

The villagers had called off 320-day-long stir following an assurance by the Chief Minister

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 08:50 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. File photo
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Residents of Ramgarh and Bhagwanpur villages in Rewari district have been waiting for work to begin on the Ayurvedic institute promised by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini more than six months ago.

The villagers had called off their 320-day-long dharna following an assurance by the Chief Minister, who visited their protest site on May 2.

The villagers, who had been staging the protest demanding the establishment of a hospital on their panchayat land, had agreed to call off their dharna on Saini’s assurance that an Ayurvedic institute would be set up on eight acres at Bhagwanpur village along National Highway-71.

However, more than six months after the Chief Minister’s visit, work on the proposed institute is yet to begin.

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Sources said a proposal to transfer the said land from the Panchayat Department to the Health Department for setting up the institute had been moved. However, a notification regarding

the transfer of the land is yet to be issued.

“We are eagerly awaiting the commencement of work on the project,” said Hament Yadav, a member of the Ramgarh-Bhagwanpur Hospital Banao Sangharsh Committee, which had led the dharna.

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According to the organisers, more than 42,000 residents of 76 villages participated in the protest, which was held from June 17, 2025, to May 2 this year. “Two former heads of the dharna committee had died during the protest,” said the organisers.

The protesting villagers maintained that the gram panchayat had provided the said land for shifting the Rewari Civil Hospital, but the government eventually refused to do so.

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