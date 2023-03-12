Work yet to start on open air gyms, MP rebukes officials

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 11

BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh pulled up officials for not initiating the work of setting up open air gyms in the villages of the district as part of the MPLAD scheme.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee here today, Singh said he had recommended the setting up of open air gyms at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore in May, 2022. “The district administration, initially withheld any progress on the recommendation, and later sought names of the villages, which I submitted in September 2022. But there is no headway so far. I have not asked them to construct a palace. They were just required to purchase the gym equipment and send it to the respective villages,” he added.

The officials said they could not get the work done due to the Adampur bypoll and later, the panchayat elections. But the MP rejected their plea, stating that there was enough time to get the things done. He directed the officials of the Panchayati Raj Department to ensure the setting up of open air gyms in the designated villages by April 30.