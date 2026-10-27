Worker charred to death, another suffers 50% burns in fire at Panipat yarn factory

A factory worker was charred to death, while another sustained serious burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a yarn factory in the Shiv Nagar industrial area near Kishanpura in the early hours of Tuesday. Following the incident, fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Rishu, a native of Bihar, while the injured worker has been identified as Dhaneshwar, also from Bihar. He was immediately admitted to the Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to a higher centre for further treatment.

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The fire broke out at CRG Cotex Private Limited, located in Shiv Nagar, in the early hours of Tuesday. Labourers were working in the factory when the fire erupted. The factory manufactures yarn from cotton waste.

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In a letter to the Fire Department, the factory manager stated that the fire broke out at 3.40 am due to a suspected short circuit. Following the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot. Fire brigade personnel, with the assistance of factory workers, managed to bring the flames under control.

The stock of cotton waste stored in the factory caught fire, while the finished stock was also destroyed. The actual extent of the loss was being assessed, the manager added.

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Gurmail Singh, District Fire Officer, said, “We received information about the factory fire at 4 am, and three fire engines were pressed into service immediately.”

He added that the factory building was very old and the streets in the area were extremely narrow, making it difficult for fire tenders to reach the spot.

“There were small, cabin-like workplaces inside the factory where labourers were working. It appeared that two labourers were trapped in the fire due to the thick smoke that engulfed the premises. They subsequently suffered burn injuries,” he said.

Fire brigade personnel recovered the body of one labourer from the factory. The body was badly charred, while the other labourer had sustained burns over around 50 per cent of his body, he said.

“I visited the factory and found that there was no appropriate fire safety equipment on the premises during the inspection. The streets are extremely congested, due to which the fire engines faced difficulties in reaching the spot,” said Gurmail Singh, District Fire Officer. He added that a detailed report would be prepared and sent to the headquarters.

Robin Nain, SHO of Sector 29 Industrial Area, said that the family members of the deceased and the injured worker had reached the hospital. However, they had not lodged any complaint in the matter so far, he added.

Prima facie, a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. The actual cause will be established after a thorough investigation, he said.