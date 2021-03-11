Haryana workers seek action against DIG-rank officer

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 5

Members of the Sarv Karmchari Sangh (SKS), Haryana, staged a protest today and submitted a memorandum to the Police Commissioner seeking action against a DIG rank officer in the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Bhondsi, for allegedly pushing a Group D employee to attempt suicide by harassing him. He had consumed poison but was saved. The CP assured that after recording the statements of the victim employee and the DIG, necessary action would be taken at the earliest.

Before the protest, employees of various departments gathered at the Municipal Corporation office for a meeting in which it was decided that if the victim employee did not get justice by May, 26, demonstrations would be held at all district headquarters on May 27 in Haryana. “Due to inhuman behaviour of the DIG-rank officer, a Group D employee was forced to commit suicide on April, 26. He is a washerman working in IRB 3 Battalion, Bhondsi. He is battling for life in Medanta for many days. Family members of the employee met Home Minister Anil Vij on May 1 and demanded strict action against the guilty police officer, but an FIR has not yet been registered”, said state president Subhash Lamba of SKS. Despite several attempts, the accused DIG-rank officercould not be contacted for comments.