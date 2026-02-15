'Working with focus, framing transparent policies': Haryana CM woos global firms

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state government was working with a clear focus on strengthening investor confidence and ensuring transparency in policies. He said Haryana was among the best states for industrial investment, offering a highly conducive and business-friendly environment. The Chief Minister was interacting with investors in New Delhi on Saturday.

During the meetings, CM Saini met representatives of several international companies to discuss investment opportunities in Haryana and understand their future plans. He said the state government was formulating policies that further strengthen investors' trust. Transparency in governance remained a key priority, and efforts were being made to ensure that government approvals are granted in minimum time and at a faster pace.

The Chief Minister said the agreement between India and the European Union would benefit industries in Haryana. He announced the formation of a Haryana-European Working Group. The primary objective of this group will be to facilitate matchmaking between MSMEs of the EU and MSMEs of Haryana so that the requirements of European industries can be fulfilled by enterprises in Haryana. This will provide significant benefits to the state’s industries. He added that parts and components required by foreign companies will be identified and linked with manufacturing companies in Haryana.

Saini said HSIIDC was continuously making land available for setting up industries in the state. Separate industrial zones were being developed, and the state government was establishing 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs). He also met representatives of companies that are currently exploring land options for setting up industries in Haryana.

Saini said that companies across the world were expanding operations in different countries, leading to a rapid rise in Global Capability Centres (GCCs). The state government would soon introduce a new policy for global capability centres. This policy will make it easier for companies that wish to establish GCCs in Haryana.