Workshop held on juvenile justice

Kaithal, November 15
The Child Conservation Foundation of India (CCF), Haryana chapter, organised a state-level workshop for chairpersons and members of child welfare committees and Juvenile Justice Boards at Indira Gandhi (PG) Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kaithal. Dr Kripa Shankar Choubey, secretary general, CCF, India, addressed the gathering as the chief guest and called upon them to work for the welfare of the children and the protection of child rights. Dr Choubey said every Sunday, the CCF organised such webinars and the child welfare social workers participated in these to discuss various issues with experts. Rakesh Aggarwal, national treasurer CCF, said the CCF had set up its state chapters in 25 states so far and on Monday, the first state-level programme was organised by Arvind Khurania, coordinator of the Haryana chapter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast kills 2 as Russian missiles cross into Poland; Moscow denies
Ukraine suffers heaviest Russian missile volley of war
Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert
Aaftab looked confident, remorseless during questioning, say...
Centre directs multi-system operators to get registered by November 25
The MSOs asked to furnish the details on the website, digita...