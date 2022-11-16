Workshop held on juvenile justice

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, November 15

The Child Conservation Foundation of India (CCF), Haryana chapter, organised a state-level workshop for chairpersons and members of child welfare committees and Juvenile Justice Boards at Indira Gandhi (PG) Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kaithal. Dr Kripa Shankar Choubey, secretary general, CCF, India, addressed the gathering as the chief guest and called upon them to work for the welfare of the children and the protection of child rights. Dr Choubey said every Sunday, the CCF organised such webinars and the child welfare social workers participated in these to discuss various issues with experts. Rakesh Aggarwal, national treasurer CCF, said the CCF had set up its state chapters in 25 states so far and on Monday, the first state-level programme was organised by Arvind Khurania, coordinator of the Haryana chapter.

#Kaithal