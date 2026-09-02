Workshop held on national security for judicial officers at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban

A three-day workshop on foreign interference and its implications for national security was organised for law faculty and judicial officials at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban.

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The workshop, titled “Modus Operandi of Foreign Interference in Our Internal Affairs and its Adverse Implications on Our National Security”, was held at the Sardar Patel Conference Hall of the academy. As many as 20 judicial officials and professors from eight law universities in Haryana participated in the course.

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Course director Geetanjali, District Attorney, gave an overview of the programme and welcomed guest speaker Lokendra Singh, Superintendent of Police, Security, CID, Panchkula. He expressed gratitude to Charu Bali, Director, Haryana Police Academy, for organising the workshop on the important subject.

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During the inaugural session, Lokendra Singh spoke on the “challenges to national security arising from foreign interference”. He highlighted several security concerns, including the spread of misinformation and fake news, cyberattacks, attempts to influence public opinion through social media, promotion of social and community divisions, illegal financial assistance from abroad, proxy warfare, theft of sensitive information and attempts to influence critical institutions.

He said foreign interference in its various forms could pose serious challenges to national sovereignty, internal stability, social harmony and national security.