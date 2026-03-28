Workshop highlights global opportunities

The Office of International Affairs at Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendergarh, organised a workshop on “Fulbright Fellowships: Research, Teaching and Professional Development Opportunities” on Friday.

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A delegation from the Fulbright Commission in India (USIEF), New Delhi, participated in the programme.

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Addressing the gathering, CUH Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar said the Central University of Haryana represents students from more than 25 states across the country, making it a “mini India”. He encouraged students and researchers to apply for prestigious fellowships such as Fulbright.

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Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Pawan Kumar Sharma shared his experience as a two-time Fulbright fellow and emphasised a strong academic profile, a clear research vision and a global perspective were essential for selection.

“Contrary to the common belief that the Fulbright journey ends with the visa or grant period, its real value begins afterwards, as one becomes part of the global Fulbright community. The network continues to provide strong support, collaborations and opportunities,” he said.

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Participants were welcomed and the USIEF delegation introduced by Prof Rupesh Deshmukh, Dean, Office of International Affairs and organising secretary of the workshop.

The delegation included Dr Sudarsan Dash, Senior Programme Officer, along with Pratibha Nair and Viji Shibu Ninan, Programme Coordinators from USIEF.

The USIEF team briefed participants on opportunities available for research scholars, PhD holders and faculty members. They also offered tips on preparing applications, stressing that the chances of selection depend on how carefully and effectively an application is prepared.

Detailed information about various Fulbright fellowship programmes was shared during the event.

Around 200 students, researchers and faculty members from 12 departments of the university attended the session.