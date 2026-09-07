DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Workshop on boosting dairy exports kicks off in Karnal

Workshop on boosting dairy exports kicks off in Karnal

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 10:07 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dairy exporters and entrepreneurs during the inaugural session of a workshop at the ICAR-NDRI in Karnal on Monday.
Advertisement

A three-day workshop on “Entrepreneurship in the Dairy Sector: Opportunities, Innovation, & Enterprise Development” on Monday commenced at ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI). Around 15 leading dairy exporters, participating both online and in person, joined researchers, experts and other stakeholders at ICAR–NDRI for a focused consultation on strengthening India’s dairy export ecosystem and exploring opportunities in global markets.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Dheer Singh, Director, ICAR–NDRI, deliberated on the opportunities, challenges and future prospects of India’s dairy exports, along with the policy and institutional interventions needed to facilitate export growth. He emphasised that India must intensify efforts to reduce dairy imports and boost exports. He added that all research in the dairy sector should be aligned with economic viability and market relevance to ensure tangible impact.

Advertisement

The stakeholder consultation on India’s dairy export ecosystem, organised by the Division of Dairy Economics, Statistics & Management (DES&M), ICAR–NDRI, was the key highlight of the first day of the workshop, Co-chaired by PS Birthal of the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), New Delhi, and Anjani Kumar of the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), New Delhi, the consultation brought together dairy exporters and experts from research institutions.

Advertisement

The day commenced with a keynote address by Birthal on “Transforming the Dairy Sector through Technology, Institutions and Entrepreneurship”. The post-inaugural technical session, delivered by Rajesh Chatterjee, featured a practical toolbox for aspiring dairy exporters. Chatterjee is the founder of Milkio Foods. The workshop, being coordinated by the DES&M faculty team, is being attended by 118 participants.

Subhasis Mandal, Head, DES&M and organising secretary, said the major objective of the workshop was to take entrepreneurship learning beyond the classroom. “It is important for students to engage with successful entrepreneurs and industry practitioners and learn from their first-hand experiences of building enterprises, identifying opportunities, overcoming challenges and navigating markets,” he said, adding that the remaining two days would focus on innovation-driven dairy enterprises and emerging business opportunities, covering niche ventures such as camel milk and artisanal cheese, along with branding and packaging, entrepreneurial skills, business model development, intellectual property rights, technology commercialisation and enterprise development.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts