Workshop on climate change ends at MMDU

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 10

A two-day international workshop on ‘Climate-Resilient Agriculture towards Sustainable Development’ recently concluded at Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMDU), Mullana.

Professor Arthur C Riedacker, Nobel laureate from INRAE, France, and Prof Dr Dieter H Trautz, Director of Agriculture and Landscape, University of Applied Sciences Osnabruck in Germany were invited as the resource persons at the workshop. Prof Trautz delivered a lecture on ‘Global and Regional Aspects of Climate Change’, highlighting the reasons for climate change while elaborating upon the use of technologies in mitigating its effects. He also shed light on the role of biodiversity in tackling the negative impacts of climate change.

Prof Riedacker delivered a lecture on ‘Global Constraints and Integrated Approaches for Sustainable Crop Production’ at the local, national, and international levels for more sustainable and equitable development.

#Agriculture #Ambala #Climate change #Environment #France