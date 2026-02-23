DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Workshop on data analytic techniques

Workshop on data analytic techniques

Is being organised in collaboration with the Skill Development Centre

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 11:21 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A workshop on “Data analytic techniques using SPSS and R” in progress at Kurukshetra University.
Advertisement

The Department of Statistics and Operations Research, Kurukshetra University, inaugurated a week-long workshop on “Data analytic techniques using SPSS and R” at the University Senate Hall on Monday. The workshop, being organised in collaboration with the Skill Development Centre, will continue till February 27.

Advertisement

On the occasion, the chief guest, Prof Rakesh Kumar, Dean, Academic Affairs, said, “Skill development and research-oriented education have become imperative in the context of the National Education Policy.” He emphasised that universities must move beyond theoretical instruction and equip students with practical competencies.

Advertisement

Guest of honour Prof DS Hooda, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university, underlined that statistics was not merely about numbers, but formed the foundation of scientific decision-making. Referring to the growing importance of data, he said, “While “data is the new energy”, its value lies in the ability to convert raw data into meaningful information.” Department chairperson Dr Jitendra Kumar outlined the objectives of the workshop, stating that knowledge of data analytic techniques was crucial in a competitive and research-driven environment.

Advertisement

Workshop coordinator Prof MS Kadyan said, “The programme has been designed keeping in view the academic and research needs of participants.”

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts