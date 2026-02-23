The Department of Statistics and Operations Research, Kurukshetra University, inaugurated a week-long workshop on “Data analytic techniques using SPSS and R” at the University Senate Hall on Monday. The workshop, being organised in collaboration with the Skill Development Centre, will continue till February 27.

On the occasion, the chief guest, Prof Rakesh Kumar, Dean, Academic Affairs, said, “Skill development and research-oriented education have become imperative in the context of the National Education Policy.” He emphasised that universities must move beyond theoretical instruction and equip students with practical competencies.

Guest of honour Prof DS Hooda, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university, underlined that statistics was not merely about numbers, but formed the foundation of scientific decision-making. Referring to the growing importance of data, he said, “While “data is the new energy”, its value lies in the ability to convert raw data into meaningful information.” Department chairperson Dr Jitendra Kumar outlined the objectives of the workshop, stating that knowledge of data analytic techniques was crucial in a competitive and research-driven environment.

Workshop coordinator Prof MS Kadyan said, “The programme has been designed keeping in view the academic and research needs of participants.”